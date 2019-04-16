James City Co. Police searching for woman who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of sunglasses

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stole merchandise from a Sunglass Hut.

On April 2 around 8:30 p.m., a suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at 5711 Richmond Road.

Police say she took 4 pairs of sunglasses, 3 Prada and 1 Ray-Ban, and left without paying.

The total value of the sunglasses is more than $1,000.

If you are able to identify this subject or know who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Investigator Slodysko at (757)-259-5161 or jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov.

You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.