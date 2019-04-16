How to respond to injured wildlife on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Injured or orphaned wildlife may be in need of a helping hand and when found, most people do not know how to care for them. Mike Lawson from the Virginia Beach SPCA helps us to understand the importance of properly reporting and finding help for wildlife in need of assistance.

The Virginia Beach SPCA is the only animal shelter in the state of Virginia licensed to rehabilitate wildlife. If you have found injured or orphaned wildlife, please call their Wildlife Referral Line at (757) 263-4762.

For more information visit vbspca.com.