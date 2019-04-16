× Arrest made after woman shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person is in custody after a woman was shot in the 6200 block of Hightower Road on Monday.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and the woman shot received a non-life threatening upper body gunshot wound.

Police have not given out information about the person arrested and they are still investigating the shooting.

They say charges are pending in this case and it appears to be domestic related. The person was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.