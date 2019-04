Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We get to do a Space Freeze science demonstration with the folks from the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton.

Jessica McBrearty and Ellis Hatcher share all the details on Camp NASA, a summer program that allows kids to get involved in science and technology activities focused on real-life NASA missions.

Virginia Air and Space Center

(757) 727-0900 || vasc.org/camps