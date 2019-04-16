$50,000 lottery ticket bought in Suffolk will expire Thursday unless redeemed

RICHMOND, Va. — If one luck Virginia Lottery player doesn’t collect their $50,000 winnings from a Suffolk convenience store by Thursday at 5 p.m., then they will be out of luck and go moneyless.

Officials with Virginia Lottery are saying that the winner of the Powerball drawing on October 20 at the Speedway at 1555 Holland Road still has not collected their earnings. Virginia law requires that you do so within 180 days after initially winning the earnings.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 16-54-57-62-69, and the Powerball number was 23. This ticket reportedly matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number to win $50,000.

Law also requires that unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which goes toward school construction and technology upgrades, according to officials.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately at 757-825-7800 or present the winning ticket at the Virginia Lottery’s Hampton Roads Customer Service Center at 2306-2308 West Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.

Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.