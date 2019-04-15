Yorktown organizations host the ‘Peninsula’s largest Helicopter Egg Drop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. - The Victory Family YMCA and Victory Church teamed up to host the 'Peninsula's largest Helicopter Egg Drop'.

The event took place on Palm Sunday, April 14, from 12:30 p.m. -2 p.m. on Victory Church's 18-acre campus, located on the York-Poquoson line.

Families were invited to participate and enjoy activities such as face painting, bounce houses, and games.

"Our community needs spaces for families to be families," shares Jamé Bolds, Lead Pastor at Victory Church. "We are honored and excited to join the Victory Family YMCA in fulfilling that family mission. This event is a great opportunity to come together and create an Easter family-based event." He continues, stating, "Victory Church is a supporter of the YMCA and believes in its spiritual mission toward youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Plus, Pastor Jennifer and I are in the YMCA many days a week!"

Food Trucks were also on site for families to purchase lunch during the event. The Egg Drop itself took place at 1 p.m.

"We look forward to this family event and for the opportunity to serve more people in our community," said Michael Bennett, Regional Executive Director, Victory Family YMCA/Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA. "We are all about bringing families together and this is just one of the many opportunities we provide to make this possible."