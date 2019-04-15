Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Currituck and Dare counties
Thousands of customers without power across coastal Virginia, northeastern N.C.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Suffolk, Franklin, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for large parts of the Eastern Shore
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of the Outer Banks, northeastern North Carolina and greater Coastal Virginia area

Posted 3:52 am, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06AM, April 15, 2019

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Thousands of customers are without power across coastal Virginia, northeastern N.C., according to Dominion energy.

Officials say customers without power include 2,238 in James City County, 1160 in Williamsburg, 1846 in York County, 550 in Southampton County, 268 in Sussex County, 2,426 customers in Newport News, 3,975 in Virginia Beach and 2,650 in Chesapeake.

Other outages: 494 customers without power in Northampton County, North Carolina, 192 in Hertford, 916 in Gloucester and 162 in Middlesex.

