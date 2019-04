Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Sunday, with his improbable, come-from-behind victory at The Masters, Tiger Woods won his 15th major title. The title completed one of the most incredible comeback stories in sports history.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on why Tiger's triumph at Augusta - and the support he received, is so fascinating.

