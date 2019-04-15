Police searching for suspects after commercial robbery at Suffolk Verizon Wireless store

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for suspects after a commercial armed robbery occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The call for the incident came in at 2:01 p.m., from the Verizon store in the 6200 block of College Drive.

An investigation determined that two black males displaying handguns and wearing masks covering the lower part of their faces entered the store and demanded phones.

An employee and customer were the only ones present at the time of the incident and the subjects fled taking only the customer’s cell phone.

There were no injuries. Anyone with information or that can identify the suspects is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-588.

You may also visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link.