Norfolk police searching for man allegedly involved in commercial robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after an commercial robbery took place at a convenience store.

The call for the incident came in around 4:15 p.m. An armed robbery took place at the Tinee Giant in the 3800 block of Hampton Boulevard.

According to the clerk, a man entered the store, displayed a knife, demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was able to flee before police arrived. There were no injuries reported.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this robbery, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.