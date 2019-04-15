Player of the Year Zion Williamson to leave Duke after one season, enter NBA Draft

DURHAM, NC – He can’t be selected number one in the NBA Draft without first declaring for the NBA Draft. Monday afternoon, Zion Williamson does just that.

In an Instagram post, the Duke freshman phenom announces he’s leaving the Blue Devils after one season. But what a season it was.

A consensus first-team All-American and the AP, USBWA and NABC Player of the Year, the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player, Williamson was a force on both ends of the floor. He finishing tied for the ACC lead in scoring with 22.6 ppg, third in rebounding (8.9 rpg), second in steals (2.1) and fifth in blocks (1.8). His .680 field goal percentage led the ACC and is second nationally.