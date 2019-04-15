× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer and stormy weather ahead

After a stormy morning, expect calmer and cooler weather tomorrow.

As the cold front that sparked this morning storms continues to move away, our winds will continue to diminish. With clear skies and a northwest wind temperatures will drop overnight. Most of us will wake up to temperatures in the mid 40s, but many inland spots will be in the 30s when you head out the door on Tuesday morning.

But with plenty of sunshine and calmer winds, we can expect to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday afternoon. And the warming trend continues.

High pressure will dominate our weather bringing us lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. We will climb into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. And near 80 on Thursday.

By late in the day, though, we will start to see some clouds move in. That’s a sign of things to come for Friday.

It looks like we will start Friday dry, but showers and storms will roll in Friday afternoon, Friday night and into early on Saturday along another powerful cold front.

Right now, it looks like the wet weather will move out fairly early on Saturday allowing us to salvage most of the day. And Easter Sunday is looking very pleasant with clear to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1999 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Northampton Co, NC

2007 Major Coastal Storm: High Winds & Heavy Rain

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

