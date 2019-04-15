Over 50 employers to be featured at Norfolk’s Annual Spring Career Fair

NORFOLK, Va. – The Annual Spring Career Fair will now feature more than 50 employers ready to hire!

The Department of Human Services is hosting its citywide Spring Career Fair on Thursday, June 6 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center, 201 E. Little Creek Road.

Any job seekers are welcome to meet and talk with re-entry and disability friendly employers that are offering living wage and salaried positions.

Register now and you will receive important updates before the event including any new employers. Registration is not required to attend.

Businesses including the City of Norfolk, ADP, Collonna’s Shipyard, Wawa, Wegmans and the US Census will be accepting resumes and applications in fields such as health care, human services, government, public safety, education, retail, customer service, skilled trades, staffing, and information technology.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Career Fair organizers ninette.adams@norfolk.gov or deangelo.white@norfolk.gov.