Norfolk woman’s car window smashed by vandals; instead of pressing charges, she wants to help

NORFOLK, Va. - The back window of Denise Woodson's car is in pieces on the ground of Middle Avenue in Norfolk.

Woodson says on Saturday morning someone threw a rock through the back window, shattering it right before a storm blew through the area.

"It had rained, so there was rain in the car. That was the biggest problem - getting the water out of the car," explained Woodson.

The car is currently being repaired, but it will cost Woodson hundreds of dollars. She's not upset about what happened.

In fact, she wants to help those who did this to her.

"My husband and I, the first thing we thought of was we want to reach out to them to find out what needs they have and how we can meet those needs."

Woodson posted about the vandalism online to warn her neighbors but also to try and find the person or people responsible. While she hasn't had any luck finding the culprit(s), she has found out that several of her neighbors have also recently been hit by vandals.

Woodson says this fact only increases her desire to help those involved.

"I think an act of kindness can really help turn people around," she explained. "I think that’s how the community and other people will change."