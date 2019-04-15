Norfolk shelters to host first ever ‘MEOW-er Shower’

NORFOLK, Va. – During the Spring months, the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NCAA) and other shelters typically have an influx of kittens in their care.

So in order to prepare for these new babies, the organizations are throwing a shower! Specifically, the first ever MEOW-er Shower!

Join the shelters on Saturday, May 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MacArthur Center’s Center Court for the first-ever regional kitten shower, shower for the meow-er, or ‘MEOW-er Shower’ for short!

Attendees will be able to meet representatives from NACC, Norfolk SPCA, Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center, Virginia Beach SPCA and Chesapeake Humane Society and find out how they can volunteer at a shelter or foster kittens.

They will also be accepting donations and presents for the kittens! Their wish list includes kitten formula, bottles and nipples, heating pads and scales! Check out the ‘registry’ at this link.

California Pizza Kitchen will supply pizza on the day of the shower and a portion of the proceeds will go to the NACC, which provides funding for adoptions and medical care. Non-alcoholic ‘MEOW-mosas’ will also be mixed up by a California Pizza Kitchen bartender.

Barnes & Noble will offer a ‘cat-centric’ story time, kids’ crafts, and plenty of cat-themed books! Kitten-face painters, selfie stations, tunes and even some adorable adoptable kittens will be available at the shower.