Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine but still windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and strong winds… After a round of early morning severe thunderstorms, conditions will improve through the day. Rain will continue to clear out this morning and clouds will clear out by midday. Temperatures will try to warm to near 70 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will be windy today, west at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

Skies will remain clear tonight but expect a big cool down. Lows will fall into the 40s by Tuesday morning. It will still be windy tonight with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Get ready for a beautiful stretch of days through midweek. We will see mostly sunny skies Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. High temperatures will warm from near 70 on Tuesday to near 80 on Thursday.

Our next round of rain and storms is set to move in on Friday with a cold front.

Today: Early AM Storm, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: W 15-25G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 15th

1999 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Northampton Co, NC

2007 Major Coastal Storm: High Winds & Heavy Rain

