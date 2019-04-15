× Man with ties to Kill Devil Hills wanted by ICE

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says it is looking for a man they say was last seen in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

ICE says Rodriguez-Castro, Luis Alberto is wanted for negligent homicide and vehicular manslaughter due to the death of Joseph Storie in October 2011. ICE added that he is wanted also as an illegal immigrant in addition to being a criminal fugitive.

The 59-year-old suspect has brown hair and black eyes.

Do not attempt to apprehend any subject. If you have information about the whereabouts of these fugitives, immediately contact your local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office or call the national hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE as soon as possible!

