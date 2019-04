Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Quinoa bowls are versatile, easy-to-make meals that have a lot of health benefits. Chef Jacqui joins us with vegan and chicken versions of the quinoa power bowl loaded with super foods and shares some meal prep tips.

Chef Jacqui's new series of cooking classes will feature a quinoa and poke bowl lesson at The Kitchen Barn. For more information call (757) 422-0888 or go to kitchenbarnonline.com.