Fresh cut melon brand sold in N.C. linked to 93 Salmonella illnesses

Posted 9:07 am, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09AM, April 15, 2019

WASHINGTON – Catio Foods is recalling a variety of its fresh-cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons because of the risk of Salmonella, which has already been linked to 93 illnesses.

The Indianapolis based company issued the voluntary recall for the products that are distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Officials say the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made Catio Foods aware of the link between the illnesses and strain of Salmonella.

They added that because it is possible that products could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers.  Consumers should not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining product.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

For more on the recall, click here. 

The products listed below are included in this recall:

Customer Description UPC Pack Weight Label Description/Brand Plant Identifier Code States Affected Best By/Use By:
Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE SPEARS 81851301294 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW SPEARS 81851301300 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX 81851301331 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851301348 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 81851301362 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 81851301379 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 81851301386 9.5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 81851301409 20 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851301416 48 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851301447 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SNACK TRAY 81851301454 32 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 81851301461 64 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX SPEARS 81851301478 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BOWL 81851301485 64 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 81851301591 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 81851301614 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 81851301621 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851302079 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 81851302147 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 81851302215 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 81851217441 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX CHUNK 81851222308 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 81851222360 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 81851223411 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 81851223442 20 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 81851223466 32 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED 81851272662 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNK 81851272716 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNK 81851272723 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 81851272778 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 81851272785 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX 81851272815 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution MIXED FRUIT CHUNK 81851272822 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD 81851272914 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD 81851272921 32 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 81851273010 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 81851273041 18 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 81851273058 6 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 81851273065 9.5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON TRAY 81851302239 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 826766260317 18 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service WATERMELON CHUNKS 826766009800 5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 826766009817 5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service FRUIT MIX 826766257676  4.5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service WATERMELON CHUNK 826766260041 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Gordon Food Service MELON MIX 826766009886 5 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods SN01 IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Kroger MELON MIX 826766139804 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger FRUIT TRAY SM 826766145386 26.75 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger HONEYDEW CHUNK 49022558632 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger WATERMELON SPEAR 826766139620 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 826766139859 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766896578 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766140008 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766140060 24 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger MELON MIX 826766140077 24 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 826766140084 24 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 826766140145 48 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger FRUIT SNACK TRAY 826766140152 40 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 826766140176 10 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 826766140244 24 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 826766140305 48 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 826766896011 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Kroger WATERMELON SPEAR 826766181704 64 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger MIXED SPEARS 826766139606 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger MELON SPEAR TRIO 826766139590 16 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger FRU TRAY LG 826766185498 64.75 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger HONEYDEW CHUNK 826766898947 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/14/2019 and any date prior
Kroger FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 826766898985 80 oz. Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Kroger SNACKER ITALIAN SALAMI 826766951246 4.75 oz. Boar’s Head Private Label GHMW IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV 4/13/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE SPEAR 884853630856 16 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BURST 884853630887 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution MELON MIX 884853630894 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 884853630900 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNK 884853630924 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNK 884853630931 10 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 884853630948 9.5 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BURST 884853630955 20 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 884853630962 48 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution MELON MIX 884853630986 16 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 884853630993 16 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT TRAY 884853631006 32 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 884853631013 64 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 884853631068 16 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 884853630672 28 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BOWL 884853631235 64 oz. Open Acres SN01 MI, IN, IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Target FRUIT BURST 826766951796 50 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Target WATERMELON CHUNK 826766951031 9.5 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target FRUIT SNACK TRAY 826766951789 32 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766951048 10 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target MELON MIX 826766950898 20 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target FRUIT BURST 826766951079 10 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Target CANTALOUPE SPEAR 826766951109 16 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target WATERMELON SPEAR 826766951093 16 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Target CANTALOUPE CHUNK 826766951758 20 oz. Garden Highway Label GHMW IL 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Trader Joes CANTALOUPE SLICE 95266 16 oz. Trader Joes P-003 IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, WI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart CANTALOUPE SPEAR 681131180146 10 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart SEASONAL TRIO 681131180696 32 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 681131180689 32 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 681131180481 10 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 681131180498 16 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 681131180672 10 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 681131180665 16 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart FRUIT BOWL 681131180238 40 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart CANTALOUPE SPEAR 681131180153 16 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart WATERMELON CHUNK 681131180658 40 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 681131180504 32 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Walmart FRUIT TRAY 681131180207 48 oz. Freshness Guaranteed GHMW IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI 4/19/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods WATERMELON CHUNKS 826766810956 9.5 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 826766811045 10 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods WATERMELON SPEARS 826766810970 16 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods MELON COMBO 826766811205 20 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior
Amazon/Whole Foods FRUIT TRAY SMALL 826766811274 36 oz. Whole Foods Market Label GHMW IL, WI 4/18/2019 and any date prior
