Fresh cut melon brand sold in N.C. linked to 93 Salmonella illnesses

WASHINGTON – Catio Foods is recalling a variety of its fresh-cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons because of the risk of Salmonella, which has already been linked to 93 illnesses.

The Indianapolis based company issued the voluntary recall for the products that are distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Officials say the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made Catio Foods aware of the link between the illnesses and strain of Salmonella.

They added that because it is possible that products could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers. Consumers should not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining product.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products listed below are included in this recall: