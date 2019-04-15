Fresh cut melon brand sold in N.C. linked to 93 Salmonella illnesses

WASHINGTON – Catio Foods is recalling a variety of its fresh-cut watermelon, fresh cut honeydew melon, fresh cut cantaloupe and fresh cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons because of the risk of Salmonella, which has already been linked to 93 illnesses.
The Indianapolis based company issued the voluntary recall for the products that are distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Officials say the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made Catio Foods aware of the link between the illnesses and strain of Salmonella.
They added that because it is possible that products could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers. Consumers should not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining product.
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The products listed below are included in this recall:
|Customer
|Description
|UPC
|Pack Weight
|Label Description/Brand
|Plant Identifier Code
|States Affected
|Best By/Use By:
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE SPEARS
|81851301294
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW SPEARS
|81851301300
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX
|81851301331
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX
|81851301348
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS
|81851301362
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|81851301379
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNKS
|81851301386
|9.5 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BURST
|81851301409
|20 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX
|81851301416
|48 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX
|81851301447
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT SNACK TRAY
|81851301454
|32 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT PARTY PLATTER
|81851301461
|64 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX SPEARS
|81851301478
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BOWL
|81851301485
|64 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|81851301591
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|81851301614
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS
|81851301621
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX
|81851302079
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNKS
|81851302147
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BURST
|81851302215
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|81851217441
|6 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX CHUNK
|81851222308
|6 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|81851222360
|6 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|81851223411
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|81851223442
|20 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|81851223466
|32 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED
|81851272662
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|81851272716
|6 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|81851272723
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BURST
|81851272778
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX
|81851272785
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX
|81851272815
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MIXED FRUIT CHUNK
|81851272822
|6 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD
|81851272914
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD
|81851272921
|32 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|81851273010
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|81851273041
|18 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|81851273058
|6 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|81851273065
|9.5 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON TRAY
|81851302239
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|826766260317
|18 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, NC
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Gordon Food Service
|WATERMELON CHUNKS
|826766009800
|5 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Gordon Food Service
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|826766009817
|5 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Gordon Food Service
|FRUIT MIX
|826766257676
|4.5 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Gordon Food Service
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|826766260041
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Gordon Food Service
|MELON MIX
|826766009886
|5 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|SN01
|IN, MI, PA, WI, KY, OH
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|MELON MIX
|826766139804
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|FRUIT TRAY SM
|826766145386
|26.75 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|HONEYDEW CHUNK
|49022558632
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|826766139620
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|826766139859
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|826766896578
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|826766140008
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|826766140060
|24 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|MELON MIX
|826766140077
|24 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|826766140084
|24 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|826766140145
|48 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|FRUIT SNACK TRAY
|826766140152
|40 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|FRUIT MEDLEY
|826766140176
|10 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|FRUIT MEDLEY
|826766140244
|24 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|FRUIT MEDLEY
|826766140305
|48 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|826766896011
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|826766181704
|64 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|MIXED SPEARS
|826766139606
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|MELON SPEAR TRIO
|826766139590
|16 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|FRU TRAY LG
|826766185498
|64.75 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|HONEYDEW CHUNK
|826766898947
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/14/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|826766898985
|80 oz.
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Kroger
|SNACKER ITALIAN SALAMI
|826766951246
|4.75 oz.
|Boar’s Head Private Label
|GHMW
|IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, TN, WV
|4/13/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR
|884853630856
|16 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT BURST
|884853630887
|10 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|MELON MIX
|884853630894
|10 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX
|884853630900
|10 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNK
|884853630924
|10 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|884853630931
|10 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|884853630948
|9.5 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT BURST
|884853630955
|20 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX
|884853630962
|48 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|MELON MIX
|884853630986
|16 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX
|884853630993
|16 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT TRAY
|884853631006
|32 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT PARTY PLATTER
|884853631013
|64 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|884853631068
|16 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|884853630672
|28 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT BOWL
|884853631235
|64 oz.
|Open Acres
|SN01
|MI, IN, IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|FRUIT BURST
|826766951796
|50 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|826766951031
|9.5 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|FRUIT SNACK TRAY
|826766951789
|32 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|826766951048
|10 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|MELON MIX
|826766950898
|20 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|FRUIT BURST
|826766951079
|10 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR
|826766951109
|16 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|826766951093
|16 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Target
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK
|826766951758
|20 oz.
|Garden Highway Label
|GHMW
|IL
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Trader Joes
|CANTALOUPE SLICE
|95266
|16 oz.
|Trader Joes
|P-003
|IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, WI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR
|681131180146
|10 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|SEASONAL TRIO
|681131180696
|32 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|681131180689
|32 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND
|681131180481
|10 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND
|681131180498
|16 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|681131180672
|10 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR
|681131180665
|16 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|FRUIT BOWL
|681131180238
|40 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR
|681131180153
|16 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|WATERMELON CHUNK
|681131180658
|40 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND
|681131180504
|32 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Walmart
|FRUIT TRAY
|681131180207
|48 oz.
|Freshness Guaranteed
|GHMW
|IA, IL, IN, MO, OH, MI
|4/19/2019 and any date prior
|Amazon/Whole Foods
|WATERMELON CHUNKS
|826766810956
|9.5 oz.
|Whole Foods Market Label
|GHMW
|IL, WI
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Amazon/Whole Foods
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|826766811045
|10 oz.
|Whole Foods Market Label
|GHMW
|IL, WI
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Amazon/Whole Foods
|WATERMELON SPEARS
|826766810970
|16 oz.
|Whole Foods Market Label
|GHMW
|IL, WI
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Amazon/Whole Foods
|MELON COMBO
|826766811205
|20 oz.
|Whole Foods Market Label
|GHMW
|IL, WI
|4/18/2019 and any date prior
|Amazon/Whole Foods
|FRUIT TRAY SMALL
|826766811274
|36 oz.
|Whole Foods Market Label
|GHMW
|IL, WI
|4/18/2019 and any date prior