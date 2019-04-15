Multiple school systems on delay after severe weather early Monday morning
Thousands of customers without power across coastal Virginia, northeastern N.C.

‘Disoriented’ bus driver leads to HRT bus crash, downed power lines

Posted 8:46 am, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, April 15, 2019

Photo Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials are saying a bus driver who became “disoriented while driving” crashed an HRT bus into a power pole on 18th Street near Granby Street, causing power

 

lines to fall Monday morning.

The reason for the bus driver’s disorientation was not given, but officials say the driver has been taken to a hospital.

Dominion Energy is on scene and is looking into the issues with the downed power lines in the area. They say 129 customers are without power due to the crash.

City workers are at the scene trying to remove the bus that stopped in a residential yard once it struck the power pole.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.