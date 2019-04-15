De’Andre declares: UVA’s De’Andre Hunter to enter 2019 NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dre is away to the NBA.

De’Andre Hunter, the reigning National Defensive Player of the Year, announced on Instagram that he will forego his final two seasons at UVA, sign with an agent and enter the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hunter, a redshirt sophomore, averaged 15.2 points/game for the national champion Wahoos. In the NCAA title game, Hunter scored a career-high 27 points.

The 2019 NBA Draft is Thursday June 20th.

In addition to his video message on Instagram, Hunter’s caption reads:

Being at the University of Virginia has been an amazing experience. From being a redshirt to winning a national championship, the journey has been unbelievable. I want to say thank you to Coach Bennett and the coaching staff for challenging me everyday to become not only a better basketball player but a better man off the court. I am forever grateful for them.

Winning a national championship has always been a dream of mine and accomplishing that with this team is something I will never forget. Thank you to all the fans for your tremendous support. You guys will always be in my heart.

My family has always been my backbone. I could never thank them enough for all of the work they have done for me. My mom, brother, and two sisters have always been there for me and without them I would not be the man I am today.

I want to Thank God for blessing me with this unique opportunity. Playing NBA was always a lifelong dream, with that being said I would like to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing an agent. UVA will always be a special place to me. Wahoowa!