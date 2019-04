VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a fire around 1 a.m. Monday that took the life of two family pets and displaced two people of a mobile home in the 900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross is helping the two residents displaced.

The fire was brought under control by 1:07 a.m. and no firefighters were hurt.

The blaze reportedly threatened two other residential homes around the mobile home.

