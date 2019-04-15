19th annual International Children’s Festival returns to Hampton this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. – Ready to take your family on a trip around the world without having to leave Hampton Roads?

The 19th annual International Children’s Festival returns to Downtown Hampton’s Mill Point Park on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children of all ages will get the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of nearly 30 countries and diverse cultures from around the globe.

This year’s program will included the annual costumed Parade of Nations at 10 a.m., which showcases an array of exquisite fabrics, bold colors and exciting designs. A variety of countries and cultures will illustrate their respective heritages through entertainment, food and educational exhibits based on Virginia’s Standards of Learning (SOLs).

Entertainment will take place on two stages: The Mill Point Park Stage with emcee K’Bana Blaq and the International Dance and Drum Stage, featuring the popular Dragon Head Dance, native folk dancers and musicians.

The full schedule for the festival is below:

Mill Point Park Stage Schedule :

9:55 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. Mayor’s Welcome and Parade of Nations

10:05 a.m. – 10:15 a.m Introduction of Countries

10:15 a.m. -10:45 a.m. Master Hoy Lee – Dragon Dance and Martial Arts (China)

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Misha’s Polish Dancers (Poland)

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Tidewater Chinese School Youth and Peninsula Chinese American Association Children’s Dance Group (China)

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Dominican Republic Palo Dance (Dominican Republic)

1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Perfectly Naija Dance Group (Nigeria)

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Hellenic Youth Dancers (Greece)

2:45 p.m – 3:15 p.m. Rose & Sword Irish Dance (Ireland)

3:30 p.m. – 4 :00 p.m. Panamanian Folkloric Group of Hampton Roads (Panama)

4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Ghana – A Jama Performance (Ghana)

International Dance and Drum Stage Schedule :

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Steel Drums of Hampton City Schools

11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m “Drum Your Dream” Circle Time

11:45 a.m – 12:45 p.m. Misha’s Polish Dance (Poland)

1:00 p.m – 1:30 p.m. Rose & Sword Irish Dance (Ireland)

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. “Drum Your Dream” Circle Time

2:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. International Montessori School Ukulele Group (International)

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. “Drum Your Dream” Circle Time

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Seven Cities Tribal Dance (Middle Eastern)

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. “Drum Your Dream” Circle Time

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Salsa Dance (Latin America/International)

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Master Hoy Lee – Lion Dance

There will also be a special meet and greet with Britain’s Peppa Pig, Dora the Explorer from Mexico and members of the Paw Patrol from Canada.

Festival goers will enjoy international games, climb “Mt. Everest,” take a spin around the May Pole, watch the champion “FX Jump Rope Team” and join the “Drum Your Dream” circle performances.

Kids of all ages may leave a wish on “The Wishing Tree,” guided by the author of the acclaimed book for military families of the same name.

Passports to Adventure will be available for free to help children simulate real travel and enhance their worldwide journey. Anytime a child visits a country, they will have their visas stamped to confirm their interaction with that country’s ambassadors and receive a prize.

In addition to the day’s activities, vendors will offer exotic and tempting treats from around the world for a fee. The designated food court area will stay open until the festival ends.

The festival will take place at Mill Point Park and Queens Way. Admission is free, and ample free parking is available in the downtown area.

Call (757) 727-8311 or click here for more information.