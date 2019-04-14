What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of April 14th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of April 14th

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

SUPERGIRL

“What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

SUPERGIRL FACES OFF AGAINST THE ELITE — Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) breaks out of prison with the help of his new team, The Elite, who are set on punishing the anti-alien forces. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) pulls double duty as she tries to apprehend Manchester Black and his team as well as deal with a shocking new development with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Aadrita Mukerji (#413). Original airdate 3/3/2019.

CHARMED

“Touched by a Demon” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

FINDING YOUR CONFIDENCE — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is trying to cope with new her new demon situation by watching a lot of her favorite TV shows, but things take a weird and dangerous turn. Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon) enlist Niko’s (Ellen Tamaki) help to learn who might be after Jada. Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Parker (Nick Hargrove) decide it’s time to take their relationship to the next level, which leads them to make an unusual discovery. Meanwhile, Mel’s powers seem to be expanding with the guidance of Jada leaving her to question The Elders intentions. Rupert Evans also stars. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#114). Original airdate 3/10/2019.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Séance and Sensibility” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DS) (HDTV)

LOVE IS ALL AROUND — When Mona (Ramona Young) discovers that her favorite author, Jane Austen (guest star Jenna Rosenow), might be at the epicenter of a magical alert, Mona, Sara (Caity Lotz), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves in 1809. With Nate (Nick Zano) still dealing with family issues, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) perform a séance and receive a message from the other world that rocks Constantine to his core. Meanwhile, Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) are forced into close quarters. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Jackie Canino (#411). Original airdate 4/15/2019.

ARROW

“Lost Canary” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BIRDS OF PREY; CAITY LOTZ GUEST STARS — After being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) goes full Black Siren and teams up with an old criminal acquaintance, Shadow Thief (guest star Carmel Amit), to go on a crime spree around Star City. While Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) aims to bring Laurel in, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) refuses to give up on her friend and tries everything to get through to her, even summoning Sara Lance (guest star Caity Lotz) for help. However, Laurel rebuffs all her efforts, forcing the former friends to face off against each other. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Elisa Delson (#718). Original airdate 4/15/2019.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

THE FLASH

“Godspeed — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS — After discovering that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree about how to handle their daughter in the wake of this shocking news. Team Flash isn’t sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Kelly Wheeler (#518). Original airdate 4/16/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“Creep” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

PROJECT SHEPARD UNMASKED — When a major revelation comes to light, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) clash over how to deal with the fallout. Elsewhere, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) uncovers a secret about Project Shepard and enlists Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Michael’s help looking into it. Jeanine Mason and Karan Oberoi also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Steve Stringer & Christopher Hollier (#112). Original airdate 4/16/2019.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty-Three: Jawbreaker” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

REMATCH — When a tainted batch of fizzle rocks makes its way through Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) set out to find who’s responsible. After asking Veronica (Camila Mendes) to help get him into an upcoming boxing tournament, Archie (KJ Apa) quickly learns he may be in over his head. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes one last attempt to rescue Alice (Madchen Amick) from The Farm’s grip, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) becomes unsettled by a sudden change in Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) behavior. Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Patterson & Arabella Anderson (#318). Original airdate 4/17/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Eighty-Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

WORST NIGHTMARES – After talking to everyone else about what is going on in her life, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) turns to Petra (Yael Grobglas), who she knows will give her a straight answer. In return, Petra leans on Jane for advice about JR (guest star Rosario Dawson). Xo (Andrea Navedo) is determined to be at grandparents’ day for Mateo but still has one more chemo treatment. Meanwhile, Alba (Ivonne Coll) is getting mixed messages from Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca) about their relationship. Justin Baldoni and Jaime Camil also star. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Liz Sczudlo (#504). Original airdate 4/17/2019.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

SUPERNATURAL

“Jack in the Box”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A PILLAR OF SALT– Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) investigate a string of suspicious deaths that have a biblical element to them. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1419). Original airdate 4/18/2019.

IN THE DARK

“The Big Break” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLS) (HDTV)

INTIMACY ISSUES —Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) enlists an unwitting Felix to help her organize an outreach presentation at Fairview High so she can do some digging around to try and locate Tysons (Thamela Mpumlwana) girlfriend Kira. When the presentation goes awry, Murphy and Felix take a smoke break under the bleachers and have their first heart-to-heart. Meanwhile, Dean (Rich Sommer) does his best to be there for Chloe (guest star Calle Walton) as she experience’s a rite of passage. Brooke Markham, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John and Casey Deidrick also star. Norman Buckley directed the episode written by Lindsay Golder (#103). Original airdate 4/18/2019.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

DYNASTY

“How Two-Faced Can You Get” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, L) (HDTV)

GLOWING UP – Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) acquisition of a new publishing company brings an unexpected person from her past into the fold, forcing her to deal with the emotional and financial ramifications. Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) is suspicious when a disgruntled Jeff (Sam Adegoke) shows up on the Atlantix doorstep, and Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) fears her old family will seek revenge on her new one. The episode was written by Christopher Fife & Kevin A. Garnett and directed by Joanna Kerns (#217). Original airdate 4/19/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Gary Anthony Williams 4” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGHTER DOES THE BODY GOOD — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#604). Original airdate 9/24/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Gary Anthony Williams 3” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGH IT UP — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#512). Original airdate 7/30/2018.