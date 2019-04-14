Police investigating armed robbery at Virginia Beach Verizon Wireless store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place at a Verizon Wireless store Sunday.

The call for the incident came around 3:39 p.m. The armed robbery took place at the Verizon Wireless cellphone store located at 4807 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police say the suspect demanded that the clerk give him merchandise and then fled the store on foot.

There were only employees in the store at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Officials say this scene is still active. This case will be investigated by the department’s Robbery Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

You can also submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.