Police investigating after stabbing at Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a stabbing incident inside a convenience store on Sunday.

The call for the incident came in around 5:50 p.m. The stabbing happened at the Tinee Giant located in the 7100 block of Sewells Point Road.

Once units arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound.

He was then transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, you can submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.