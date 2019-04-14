× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Threat for severe storms late tonight

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

SEVERE STORMS are looking likely late tonight and early Monday morning.

THREATS: Damaging winds that could be in excess of 60 mph and flooding downpours. Large hail and an isolated tornado are not likely, but not out of the question.

TIMING: Storms will cross the region between 11PM and 6AM.

PREPARE: Clear your yard of loose items that could get thrown around in strong winds. Remember patio furnitures, kids’ toys, garbage cans.

We should be mainly dry and warm today before the storms roll in along a powerful cold front. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The storm threat will end by around daybreak on Monday and the skies will clear. We will enjoy sunshine and cooler weather through Thursday afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday and low-to-mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

And it looks like we will be dealing with wet weather again Friday and into next weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey