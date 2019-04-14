Mitch’s Last Call: The PIT is missing out on some great local talent this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The 67th edition of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament begins this week. For decades, the tournament has been an outlet for under-the-radar seniors to showcase their skills in front of NBA and pro scouts and executives.

While the tournament is widely respected around the world, including here at News 3, the omission of local seniors like Ahmad Caver (ODU) & Derrik Jamerson Jr. (NSU) was puzzling to sources within the local basketball community that Mitch Brown talked to.

B.J. Stith (ODU) was invited, and rightfully so, after a career year for the Monarchs. Mitch breaks down why the omissions of Caver & Jamerson have people in both fanbases asking "why?".