Man displaced after house fire in James City County

Posted 11:39 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43PM, April 14, 2019

Photo courtesy: jamescitycountyva.gov

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 70 block of Winster Fax in the Kingsmill subdivision on Sunday.

The call for the incident came in around 4:14 p.m. The homeowner reported a kitchen fire to officials.

When units arrived they found heavy fire conditions among the house.

The fire was brought under control at 4:49 p.m. There was a lot of fire damage to the first floor and smoke damage to the second floor.

The fire was determined to be caused by unattended cooking. There were no injuries reported.

