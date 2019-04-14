Man displaced after house fire in James City County

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 70 block of Winster Fax in the Kingsmill subdivision on Sunday.
The call for the incident came in around 4:14 p.m. The homeowner reported a kitchen fire to officials.
When units arrived they found heavy fire conditions among the house.
The fire was brought under control at 4:49 p.m. There was a lot of fire damage to the first floor and smoke damage to the second floor.
The fire was determined to be caused by unattended cooking. There were no injuries reported.
37.232306 -76.664639