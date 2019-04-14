Dog found severely abused, left in dumpster gets forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Five months after being found tied up in a dumpster in downtown Long Beach with skull fractures and covered in urine, a dog named Chloe went to her forever home Friday.

A Good Samaritan heard the 1-year-old Maltipoo-terrier mix, now called "Chloe," at a trash bin near Walnut Avenue Dec. 8. She had skull fractures and was covered in urine.

Chloe was rushed to an animal hospital and later transferred to Long Beach Animal Emergency.

Dr. Thomas Babcock said the dog suffered brain swelling and multiple rib fractures. She had to undergo surgery for her broken femur and had to have a titanium plate placed inside one leg.

It took multiple operations and months of rehabilitation, but Chloe recovered and her story attracted hundreds of requests to adopt her. Doug and Maryanne James, the lucky couple selected to offer Chloe a new life, said they broke down in tears when they got the news.

"We had just been crying and crying," Maryanne said. "Our eyes were swollen from crying the whole day in happiness and joy."

The Jameses even adopted a poodle to be Chloe's daily source of support as she recovers mentally and emotionally from the abuse.

"We will never ever let anyone hurt you again," Maryanne said.

Nobody has been held responsible for Chloe's abuse. Various groups have pooled a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.