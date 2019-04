CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 4000 block of Surf Avenue.

According to the department, the fire was called in at 2:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from the residence’s attic.

This is a working incident. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Working Incident | Residential structure fire | 4000 blk of Surf Ave | Engine 3 on scene with smoke showing from the attic | 1450 hrs pic.twitter.com/hPJENCrDZH — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) April 14, 2019