Thousands of UVA fans come out for community national title celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Thousands of Virginia fans flocked to Scott Stadium to put a bow on the national title run the Cavaliers completed on Monday.

The championship is the first in school history for the men's basketball team. "To see this come together and celebrate with them, it was a united celebration," Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett said.

"Like we said, it was a united celebration and nothing else mattered but celebrating this and the community coming together it was healing in so many ways."