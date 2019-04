Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink dishes on the dose of good news received by the Redskins about linebacker Reuben Foster.

Plus, Mitch goes 1-on-1 with four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection Michael Vick - who returned to his hometown to make a generous donation to the Boys & Girls Club.