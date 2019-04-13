Sea Turtle Egg Hunt at North Carolina Aquarium on April 20

MANTEO, N.C. – North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is bringing back the popular Sea Turtle Egg Hunt!

The aquariums springtime tradition will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children will learn all about marine reptiles and even see a loggerhead sea turtle up-close during a presentation by anaquarium educator.

After the presentation, attendees will create a basket featuring recycled materials that will be used during the program’s finale – a hunt for treat-filled eggs on the aquarium grounds!

This event is designed for children ages 3 to 7 and costs $15 per child plus regular aquarium admission, or $13.50 for N.C. Aquarium members.

The Sea Turtle Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine. For details and to register, click here.

