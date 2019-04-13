× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms today, another round tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms this weekend… A cold front will linger over the Mid-Atlantic today, keeping clouds and rain spread across the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers through most of the day. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail will be our biggest threats. Highs today will reach the mid 70s.

Showers will become more scattered tonight, but mostly cloudy skies will remain. Lows will only drop to the low and mid 60s overnight.

Sunday will start with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers. Some sunshine will try to work in Sunday afternoon with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm to near 80 tomorrow and winds will gradually pick up through the day. Expect south winds at 10 to 20 and gust to near 30 by Sunday evening. We are tracking another cold front that will bring us another round of showers and storms Sunday night to Monday morning. Strong to severe storms are possible with this round too.

Rain should move out Monday morning and clouds will clear out through midday. It will still be windy on Monday with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Highs will drop to near 70 on Monday, closer to normal for this time of year.

We will see another sunny and dry stretch for midweek with highs warming from the upper 60s on Tuesday to the upper 70s by Thursday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, PM Storms, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: S 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 13th

1979 Heavy Rain: 2.68″ Norfolk, 1.45″ Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.