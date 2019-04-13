ODU football embraces “newness” at annual Spring Game

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Geronda Hall intercepted a pass in the end zone with no time left on the clock to secure a 27-22 win for the Blue Team in Old Dominion’s annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Powhatan Field.

The White Team jumped out to an early 19-0 lead on a pair of Nick Rice field goals, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Stone Smartt to Jake Herslow and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Smartt to Donta Anthony, but Brad Davis kicked a field goal and Lala Davis scored on a 49-yard touchdown run and ran in for the two-point conversion to make the score 19-11.

Davis added another field goal to cut the lead to 19-14 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter Jonah Fitzgerald faked a hand off and ran 53-yards for a touchdown to put the Blue team on top 21-19.

Brad Davis kicked a 33-yard field goal to push the Blue Team lead to 24-19 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Another Davis field goal, this one from 27-yards, put the Blue Team up 27-19 early in the fourth quarter. The White Team’s ensuing drive stopped at the 10 as Nick Rice drilled a 27-yarder to make the score 27-22.

The Blue Team was looking to seal the win but an Aaron Maisus interception gave the ball back to the White Team with just over a minute left at the 35. Messiah deWeaver hit Cornell Hendrick for a first down to the 18 but Geronda Hall intercepted the final pass of the game in the end zone to seal the win for the Blue Team.

Blue 27 White 22

Game Statistics

Passing: Messiah deWeaver – 9-of-14, 88 yards, 1 INT; Stone Smartt – 12-of 18, 131 yards, 1 TD; Jonah Fitzgerald – 14-of-23, 180 yards, 1 INT.

Rushing: Lala Davis – 4-86, 1 TD; Will Knight – 7-42; Kesean Strong – 6-35; Matt Geiger – 5-19; Brandon Sinclair – 7-11.

Receiving: Hasaan Patterson – 7-84; Darrell Brown – 3-50; Will Knight – 3-45; Matt Geiger – 2-27; Marcus Joyner – 2-23; Blake Watson – 2-11; Donta Anthony – 1-10; Kesean Strong – 2-7; Cornell Hendrick – 1-6; Aaron Moore – 1-5.

Defense

Tackles

Lance Boykin – 5

Justinn Richardson – 5

Geronda Hall – 4

Aaron Maisus – 4

Malachi Houchins – 4

Will Brocchini – 4

Jonathan Hall – 4

Estefano Feliciano – 4

Sacks

Cory Jackson – 2

Juwan Ross – 2

Keion White – 2

Marcus Haynes – 1

Interceptions

Aaron Maisus – 1

Geronda Hall – 1