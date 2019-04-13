NC Aquarium rescues and treats turtle with barnacle growth

DARE Co., N.C. – This green sea turtle was taken into the care center after it was found stranded on March 23.

The center decided to name the aquatic creature, Kingsley Shacklebolt!

According to the aquarium, heavy barnacle growth can prevent a sea turtle from swimming and diving efficiently which can reduce its ability to retrieve food.

Aquarium staff removed the hitchhikers from his body and he is now eating well in their care.

The veterinary team hopes that with some weight gain this turtle should recover and be releasable in the future.