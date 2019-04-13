Nauticus brings inflatable ‘luminarium’ to MacArthur Center Green

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus is bringing a walk-through art experience to Downtown Norfolk.

According to a release by Nauticus, the ALBESILA Luminarium by Architects of Air is a massive labyrinth where visitors are immersed in a maze of 27 egg-shaped domes. It is Architects of Air’s 25th anniversary structure, as well as its newest creation.

The structure, which is half the size of a football field, is “a phenomenon of ever-changing light, shapes and color,” and includes a 73-foot-high multicolored dome filled with a galaxy of 288 stars.

This is not the first luminarium Nauticus has brought to Downtown Norfolk — a smaller luminarium, ARBORIA, drew nearly 7,000 people over the course of four days in 2017.

“ALBESILA has toured all over the world and we’re thrilled to bring it to Hampton Roads,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “An extended run over spring break will hopefully give everyone a chance to enjoy this incredible experience.”

ALBESILA will be open, rain or shine, on the MacArthur Center Green from April 12 through April 21. It runs between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $6 for adults and children. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.

To learn more about the exhibit, click here.