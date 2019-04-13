Man dead after Williamsburg motorcycle crash

Posted 10:11 am, April 13, 2019, by

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle that left a man dead Friday night.

According to police, the crash happened on Monticello Avenue near the intersection of Ironbound Road. A witness who called 911 told police that the crash occurred between 10:15 p.m. and 10:36 p.m.

When police arrived, a 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family has not yet been located to be notified, and the man’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will investigate the man’s cause of death.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the crash, call the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.