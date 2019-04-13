Kohl’s launches ‘Military Mondays’ 15 percent in-store discount

Kohl’s stores will recognize active and former military personnel, veterans and their families with “Military Mondays,” a 15 percent in-store discount that will run every Monday all year long.

According to a release by Kohl’s, a military discount has been “strongly advocated for” by store leaders and the Kohl’s Veterans Business Resource Group.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president and district manager. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”

To participate, customers must show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID at the time of purchase.

The offer cannot be added in conjunction with any other percent-off discounts, and does not apply to all merchandise.