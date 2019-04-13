× First Warning Forecast: Warmer, windy, and a threat for severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking another round of storms… Sunday will start with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers or drizzle. Some sunshine will work in Sunday afternoon as highs warm to near 80. Winds will gradually pick up through the day. Expect south winds at 5 -15 in the morning and 10 to 20 with gust to 25 mph by the afternoon.

We are tracking a cold front that will bring us another round of showers and storms Sunday night to Monday morning. The highest rain chances will be after midnight to before sunrise Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible. The highest threats will be for localized flooding and damaging wind gusts.

Rain should move out Monday morning and clouds will clear out through midday. It will still be windy on Monday with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 30+ mph. Cooler air will move in behind the cold front, dropping highs to near 70 on Monday.

We will see another sunny and dry stretch for midweek with temperatures climbing from the upper 60s on Tuesday to the upper 70s by Thursday.

Sunday: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: S 10-20G25

Sunday Night: Mostly Cloudy, Overnight Storms, Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Monday: AM Storms, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: W 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

