Elizabeth City Police searching for man who robbed KFC restaurant

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant was robbed Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the restaurant on S. Hughes Boulevard at 9:31 p.m. When officers arrived, they spoke to a cashier, who said a man presented a demand note to her, then told her to stay calm and proceed as if she was taking a normal order.

No weapon was shown and no one was injured. The man fled on foot towards Harrell Street with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Police described the man as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with long brown hair and a patchy beard. He was wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt with blue skinny jeans and a blue bandana around his neck.

There is no further information, and the incident remains under investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information in this case to call them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555,