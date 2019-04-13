Convenient store robbery leads to finding meth lab in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a business robbery that lead to the finding of a meth lab on April 12.

At around 1:59 p.m., officials were informed of a business robbery that had happened at the 7–Eleven located in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled the area on foot towards a nearby trailer park.

The suspect is described as a black male, is his mid 20s, last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket, blue-hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black sneakers.

Officers quickly arrived to the area to attempt to locate the suspect. During the search for the suspect officers located a suspected meth lab in a residence in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

Further investigation revealed materials consistent with items that are found when making methamphetamine.

The Virginia State Police and Drug Enforcement Agency Division 5 Drug Clandestine Unit and the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Hazmat Team both responded to the scene and assisted the Hampton Police Division with the investigation.

The business robbery investigation as well as the illegal narcotics investigation are on-going and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.