Charles City Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered man

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. – The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Leon Whitehead.

Whitehead was last seen Saturday in the 8500 block of Samaria Lane. He is considered endangered due to mental and physical health concerns.

Police said Whitehead is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 172 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office said it received information that Whitehead was seen on I-64 heading eastbound, and was looking for directions to Charles City County around 7 a.m. before being reported missing.

Whitehead’s family said he was driving a black 1997 Ford F150 pickup truck with Virginia tags reading ZW-3722. The truck has a distinctive scenic painting of an eagle on its tailgate.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or Whitehead’s disappearance is asked to call the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 829-9265.