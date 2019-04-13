A fixture of the Norfolk waterfront, the Battleship Wisconsin turns 75

NORFOLK, Va. – If the planks of the USS Wisconsin could talk, they would tell the stories of generations of Sailors to serve aboard America’s last great battleship.

A fixture of the Downtown Norfolk waterfront for the past two decades, the Wisconsin is preparing to celebrate a major milestone.

Tuesday marks 75 years since the Wisconsin was first commissioned.

The Wisconsin quickly saw action in World War II, earning her first battle star for operations during the Luzon Attacks in December 1944.

Over the following decades, she would be brought back to active service several times, serving during the Korean Conflict and during Operation Desert Storm.

Tonight on News 3 at 6, Todd Corillo shares the stories of generations of Sailors to serve on the Wisconsin, and how the story of the mighty battleship continues to be told here in Hampton Roads.