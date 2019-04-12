Woman claps as man kicks victim during attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects in a violent attempted carjacking Wednesday at a Tennessee gas station.

According to a report, the suspects up pulled alongside of the victim’s vehicle that was parked at a fuel pump. The victim immediately ran out after one of the suspects entered her car.

She regained control, but the suspect then tried to force her out of the vehicle by kicking her. Camera footage shows a female suspect clapping as the victim is being kicked repeatedly. Another suspect was shown walking inside of the market.

The victim did not require medical treatment for her injuries.

The suspects drove off in a 2013 four-door blue Volkswagen – which had been reported stolen on March 31st – after failing to take the woman’s car.