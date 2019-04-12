Virginia ranks 29th state facing doctor shortage, study says

A new study found that Virginia is ranked the 29th state in danger of having a doctor shortage in the years to come.

An even bigger problem may be on the horizon as healthcare policy in Washington remains a hot topic. America is projected to have a doctor shortage of 120,000 by 2030.

While some states have it much worse than others, this is a huge national issue.

TheSeniorList.com released a study on Expected Doctor Shortages by State using the latest data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The rankings were based on three factors with higher rankings equating to increased risk of a doctor shortage in the near future:

Number of doctors in each state: Virginia has 262.4 doctors per 100,000 people – ranking 24 th

ranking 24 Percentage of doctors nearing the age of retirement: In Virginia, 29.3% of doctors are nearing retirement – ranking 18 th

ranking 18 Medical residents nearing the end of their education: In Virginia, 25.8 residents per 100,000 people are about to enter the workforce as doctors– ranking 33rd

With all these factors considered, Virginia ranks as the 29th state to have a doctor shortage in the upcoming years. To review the full study, click here.