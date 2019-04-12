State Police investigating two deadly crashes on I-64 in Newport News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Two fatal crashes on Interstate-64 happened late Thursday evening just hours apart, and very close to one another.

According to Virginia State Police, the crashes were both close to Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, with the first crash happening around 10 p.m. and the second one happening just before midnight.

Officials added that both were single-vehicle crashes and police were called about the second crash while still investigating the first one.

Currently, troopers are still investigating the cause of the crashes and are attempting to make notification to family members.

