PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into an armed robbery.

The incident took place at the 7-Eleven located at 4001 Greenwood Drive on Thursday around 11:54 p.m.

Reports say that two armed suspects entered the business and demanded money from the employee.

The employee complied with the suspects’ demands and no there were no injuries.

There are no further details at this time.