Police: Teen allegedly robbed and assaulted while walking in Suffolk

Posted 12:49 pm, April 12, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. – A teenager was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Suffolk Thursday night.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, at 8:30 p.m., an officer responded and met with the teenager, who said he had been assaulted by three unknown black males while he was walking in the 500 block of Carolina Road.

When police investigated, they found that the offenders had also attempted to forcefully take the victim’s cell phone.

The teenager, who did not require medical treatment, said he believed the suspects were in their late teens or slightly older.

There is no further suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.